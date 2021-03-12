Dundrum Town Centre owner cuts €2.3bn from shopping centre values

Hammerson, which co-owns Dundrum Town Centre owner, has cut €2.3bn from the value of its shops and shopping centres, as the Covid-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the retail sector.

The company said its portfolio is now valued at £6.3bn, down from £8.3bn in 2019.

Hammerson operates in seven different countries, with a number of flagship retail centres including the Bullring in Birmingham, UK.

Hammerson co-owns Dundrum Town Centre, along with German insurer Allianz. The group also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords and the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre. It owns 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

Net rental income of £158m last year was down 49pc, impacted by Covid-19 closures, tenant restructuring and higher provisions for bad debt and tenant incentives, according to annual results from the group.

Hammerson reported a loss for the year of £1.7bn, an increase on the loss of £781m in 2019.

With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the temporary closures of all non-essential retail for a number of months last year, footfall at Hammerson-owned shops was severely impacted, the company said.

During the year the group reduced its net debt by £609m to £2.2bn.

Hammerson has liquidity of £1.7bn, including cash of £503m.

Rita-Rose Gagné, CEO of Hammerson, said: “As our results show, Hammerson was hit hard. The retail sector, already in the grip of major structural change, has been significantly impacted by the restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic, and we've also seen an increasing number of retail failures.”

“Combined, this has resulted in the largest fall in net rental income and UK asset values in the group's history.”

Ms Gagné said the company’s immediate focus is “leading Hammerson through Covid-19 to safety.”

“This means further disposals to strengthen the balance sheet, managing refinancing, and sharpening our operations to maximise income.”

“We will then focus on realising the quality of our destinations to drive the business forward. We are currently working on a thorough strategic and organisational review that will map out a route to future growth to transform the business in the context of what will remain a tough economic and structural backdrop," she added.

Online Editors