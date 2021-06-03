Dublin sites offer prospects for residential developers

The site at the corner of Townsend Street and Lombard Street, where the guide price is €5.5m

Agents JLL have brought two Dublin development sites to the market with residential development potential.

Of the two, the largest comprises 16.5 acres of residential zoned land off Citywest Avenue in Citywest, Dublin 24, which is being sold by Davy Hickey, the developer of most of Citywest. The asking price is over €12m.

The other site is located at the corner of Townsend Street and Lombard Street in Dublin city centre, and also has potential for other uses. The guide price is €5.5m.

The Citywest site includes 6.46 acres with ‘ready to go’ planning for 98 residential units, comprising 59 houses as well as 39 duplexes and apartments. A further 1.23 acres has potential for 17 houses.

The remaining 8.81-acres are zoned Objective RES-N, which provides for new residential communities – and of that, five acres have been designated for a school. As that section of the site has not been required by the Department of Education, it offers potential for further residential development, subject to planning.

The whole lot is located to the north-east of Citywest Village and west of the Cheeverstown Luas stop.

The city-centre site is located at 19/20 Lombard Street and 112/114 Townsend Street, Dublin 2 and extends to 670sqm (0.165 acres).

Jacqueline Fitzpatrick of JLL says it has potential for a high-profile 10-storey development.

It is zoned Z5 “to consolidate and facilitate the development of the central area and to identify, reinforce, strengthen and protect its civic design character and dignity.”

Ms Fitzpatrick believes that it has potential for a new residential development or other uses, subject to planning – including private and social apartments, student accommodation, hotel, office, childcare facility, education, enterprise centre, hostel, live/work units, medical and related consultants, or retail.

In terms of scale it offers the prospect for over 4,000sqm gross internal area, subject to planning and design.

The immediate surrounding area is mixed-use in nature, with numerous residential homes, retail cafes and restaurants and prime office blocks. The latter are occupied by a wide range of large international and domestic employers such as Three, Dillon Eustace, Facebook, William Fry, Grant Thornton and US Bank.