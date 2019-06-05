A north Dublin site with the potential for 1,600 homes has gone on the market for €42m.

A north Dublin site with the potential for 1,600 homes has gone on the market for €42m.

Dublin site with potential for 1,600 homes goes on the market

The 125 acre residential development opportunity is located in Baldoyle, county Dublin.

The site already has planning permission for 546 residential units, and there is potential to increase this through further planning permissions.

It will be of interest to both investors and developers as demand for housing in the capital continues to grow.

Artists impression of the site

John Swarbrigg, director at Savills Ireland, said: “Project Shoreline is a unique opportunity to develop a significant residential scheme within an established residential destination.”

“It offers coastal living and excellent connectivity to Dublin City Centre,” he added.

The development is split into two “growth areas”.

Growth area one, which is 41 acres, is designed by award-winning architects, Henry J. Lyons.

Artists impression

The site is described as “a contemporary, high-end residential scheme”. It has been granted planning for 546 residential units.

In addition, a feasibility study has reported the potential to increase this to 833 units.

The proposed scheme incorporates a new town centre and landscaped gardens.

Meanwhile, growth area two is zoned for residential development and a feasibility study has reported the potential for approximately 759 units.

The lands are situated between the Coast Road and Clongiffin Dart station in the coastal town of Baldoyle.

Online Editors