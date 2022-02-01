Dublin office hits market guiding €5m more than pre-Covid asking price

A Dublin office has been put back on the market for €5m more than the seller was asking when it was initially offered for sale just before Covid struck.

An investment vehicle linked to developer Joe O’Reilly is selling Independent House, which is occupied mainly by this newspaper’s publisher, Mediahuis. The property is also home to a Supervalu store.

Agent Knight Frank are guiding €34m for the Talbot Street, Dublin 1 property which generates a total rent roll of €1,941,592 a year. The latest price reflects a €5m increase on the price sought two years ago but since then the vendor, Chartered Land Investment / i REAL, has secured a rent increase of almost €160,000 a year as well as a new lease with Mediahuis which extends until 2032 and which includes inflation linked rent increases.

As part of the new lease agreement the owner will contribute to a €4m upgrade of the five floors of offices.

The guide price would equate to a net yield of 5.2pc down from 5.6pc in 2020 as the agents consider the investment has become much more attractive for investors due to “unquestionable income stream certainty”

Within days of its 2020 launch on the market Covid restrictions were imposed and because of the resulting uncertainty the property was withdrawn from the market.

Since then Chartered has negotiated the new lease which includes a guarantee from Mediahuis’ parent and the Mediahuis is undertaking a €4m investment in the upgrade of the premises including the reception area, elevators, boilers and bathrooms.

While Ross Fogarty of Knight Frank points out that the investment has been transformed, the increased price also suggests that the strong demand for Irish investment property seen last year is also embedded in the guide price.

Located between the IFSC, Connolly Station and Bus Aras to the east and O’Connell and Henry Streets to the west, Independent House extends to 5,123.69 sq m and comes with a basement car park with 26 spaces. The office space extends to 4,173.03 sq. m.

A SuperValu retail store occupies 896.43 sq m on the ground floor on a 25 year lease from December 2004. Kane McCartney group operates this store and other SuperValu stores at Donabate, Killester and Raheny.

Commenting on the extended lease the CEO of Mediahuis Ireland, Marc Vangeel, said: “We are pleased to confirm that negotiations with the landlord in respect of our Talbot Street office premises have successfully concluded and we have reached agreement to restructure the terms of the lease in return for a contribution towards planned building upgrade works. Our aim is to create a bright vibrant office environment in the heart of Dublin city centre where we look forward to welcoming back our valued staff following a protracted period of enforced absence due to Covid 19”.

In 2018 Mr O’Reilly’s investment vehicle paid €24.3m. for the property along with 10 adjoining Brett Court apartments. It subsequently sold those units.

One of the country’s major developers, Mr O’Reilly’s projects include Dundrum Town Centre as well as Lansdowne Place apartments on the site of the former Berkely Court Hotel in Ballsbridge.

His companies include Castlethorn Construction which developed thousands of homes in Dublin and is currently developing in Shankill, in south Dublin.