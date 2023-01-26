Dublin inner-city property with tax relief potential sells for over €1.5m

An Irish investor has paid €1,575,000 for a Dublin north-inner-city property which has the potential for Living City Initiative (LCI) tax incentives.

Local TD Paschal Donohoe extended the LCI in last September’s Budget in order to encourage owners of old residential and commercial inner city properties to undertake major refurbishments.

Located at 13 Upper Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, facing St Francis Xavier Church, the four-storey over-basement property was sold by the family who had operated a 12-bedroom traditional B&B in it.

While requiring refurbishment, its total floor area extends to 382 sqm, not including a garage which provided rear access.

Vincent Mullen of DNG handled the off-market sale.