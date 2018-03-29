Dublin industrial unit with €820,000 price tag has residential potential
Agent William Harvey is quoting an asking price of €820,000 (exclusive) for a detached industrial and office facility Robinhood Industrial Estate in Dublin.
Extending to a total gross external floor area of 1,803 sq m (19,407 sq ft), unit 52 sits on a site of 0.38 hectares (0.94 acres).
The building has recently been re-zoned 'Regen', which allows for residential development "to facilitate enterprise and/or residential led development".
Loading access is provided by three grade level loading doors. The internal eaves height is 6.4m with block wall to full height throughout. The roof is of twin-skin, insulated cement fibre.
A non-structural mezzanine of 345 sq m is included in the industrial space. The building has 259 sq m (2,787 sq ft) of fully-fitted ground floor office accommodation.
This includes perimeter trunking, double-glazed uPVC windows and a canteen. There is a concrete-surfaced forecourt and side yard. Robinhood is located next to the Long Mile Road, Naas Road and Red Cow/M50 Interchange (junction 9).
The Kylemore Luas stop is a 10-minute walk from the property. Given the acute shortage of similar industrial units for sale near the M50 and the generous yard space, William Harvey expects strong interest in this property.
