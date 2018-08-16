Dublin in line for a staggering 79 new hotels as development booms

CLOSE TO 3,000 hotel bedrooms are in the planning pipeline for Dublin city centre and its immediate environs, according to a new report.

Figures compiled by Construction Information Services (CIS) point to a surge in development activity with plans either submitted or approved for 35 hotels comprising a total of 2,961 bedrooms this year alone.

A further 44 hotels comprising 3,903 bedrooms are at tender award or construction stage in Dublin city, bringing the total number of new hotels due for delivery to 79.

A breakdown of the figures shows that 20 developments have been submitted for planning in the Dublin City Council area to date in 2018, with a total of 1,560 bedrooms proposed. Fifteen developments, meanwhile, have been granted planning permission so far this year with 1,401 bedrooms approved.

Outside of the near-3,000 bedrooms for which planning has been sought or approved, the CIS report shows that 11 hotel developments with a total of 1,478 bedrooms are now at a tender or contract award stage.

Of these, the construction of 982 bedrooms is expected to start on-site by the end of this year. A total of 33 hotels under construction in the council area are due to be completed between now and 2020. The delivery of these projects will provide 2,425 new bedrooms.

Elsewhere, An Bord Pleanála has released an update showing it has given the green light for a total of 4,380 housing units (2,272 houses and 2,108 apartments) and 4,085 student bed spaces under the terms of the Government's temporary fast-track planning scheme.

Introduced in July 2017, the Strategic Housing Development application system allows developers seeking permission for 100 residential units or more to bypass local authorities and apply directly to An Bord Pleanála instead.

Indo Business