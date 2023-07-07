Dublin hotel room rates up to a new record of €209 in May

Dublin hotel prices rose to a new record in May, real estate firm CBRE Ireland has said.

Hotels in the capital saw an average daily rate of €209 in May, 3.5pc ahead of a previous record in September 2022.

On a year-to-date basis, the average daily rate across all Dublin hotels was €170.

Hotel operators are still contending with increasing cost increases as wages, utilities and food and drink prices continue to rise, impacting their bottom line, CBRE said.

Occupancy rates across all Irish cities, including Dublin, remain strong, the CBRE said in its second quarter hotel market report.

Occupancy in Dublin averaged 78pc to the end of May, “relatively in line” with the same period in 2019, CBRE said, predicting occupancy rates are set to grow in the busy summer period.

The report comes after Eurostat data last week showed the number of hotel nights being booked online was below pre-Covid levels across the country last year, in some places by as much as 50pc, as many were block-booked by the State for refugees.

The tourism sector in Ireland is battling to keep its lower 9pc Vat rate beyond this September as hotels, particularly in the capital, are accused of price gouging.

The CBRE report shows deals picked up in the three months to June after a slower first quarter, with a total of €91m of transactions closed across six deals, including the sale of the Imperial Hotel and Spa in Cork city for around €25m to a private investor.

A total of €135m of capital was deployed on Irish hotels in the first half of the year.

Private investors, family offices and hotel groups were particularly active in the market so far this year, CBRE said, with institutional investors and private equity less active.

“The hotel sector remains attractive to institutional investors and lenders given the strong trading performance of both Dublin and regional hotels,” said Colin Richardson, director and head of research at CBRE Ireland.

Paul Collins, the group’s executive director and head of hotels, said there was “strong appetite” for hotel purchasing in Ireland. “We expect transactional activity will continue to pick up as the year progresses.”

Development activity is also up, despite costs.

Telephone House, an office building in Dublin 1, was recently sold to hospitality group JMK, which owns Hampton and Holiday Inn brands across Ireland and the UK.

The property will be converted to a 296-bedroom aparthotel.

The trend of offices being considered for hotel conversion is “an emerging one” CBRE said.