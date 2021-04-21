Dublin docklands development goes on the market for €35m

6 City Quay, the last remaining waterfront development site in Dublin’s docklands, has been placed on the market with a guide price of €35m.

The property extends to approximately 0.22 hectares (0.55 acres) and is zoned Z5 in the current Dublin City Development Plan (2016-2022), which allows for a broad range of use.

The sale is being handled by property advisor, Savills Ireland on behalf of Ken Tyrrell (Receiver) of PwC.

In a statement, Savills said it believes the building could be suited to an office, residential or hotel development, or a mix of these use types.

The site is located on the southern side of Talbot Memorial Bridge.

A feasibility study prepared by RKD Architects shows that the site has the potential to accommodate a 145,000 sq ft (net) office development, subject to planning permission.

John Swarbrigg, director of development & consultancy at Savills Ireland, said: “This is the very last opportunity to acquire a much sought-after waterfront site in Dublin’s docklands – both north and south – and arguably the most prominent and noteworthy, due to its ideal location between Dublin’s historic core to the west and financial services and business district to the east.”

“I have no doubt that demand will be strong from various local and international developers looking to establish or extend their presence in this location – this is the last chance.”

City Quay is positioned at the junctions of George’s Quay, Moss Street and Talbot Memorial Bridge, within Dublin’s Central Business District.

There are several Dublin Bus routes, which run directly along the Quays with Busáras 350m away. The Luas Red Line is accessible at Busáras.

The public consultation phase is currently live, and the completed works are due in 2027.

Online Editors