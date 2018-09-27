Dublin apartments sell for over €3.4m - 22pc above guide

The appetite of investors for Dublin's booming rental market was firmly in evidence at BidX1's latest online auction with three parties battling it out to secure Emmet Manor, an apartment block comprising 32 two-bedroom units in Inchicore, in Dublin 8.

Having already secured in the region of €3.2m earlier this year for the adjacent Emmet Lodge, Jonathan Fenn, director at BidX1, had expected the property to be of significant interest to potential purchasers. What he didn't expect however, was the record number of 580 competing bids Emmet Manor attracted before the virtual hammer came down at a price of €3,416,000 - or €616,000 (22pc) above its €2.8m reserve.

Residential investments weren't the only ones to inspire intense bidding, with mixed-use lots performing well across the board. The Benbulben Suites - tourist/student accommodation comprising 52 x two-bedroom suites - went going under the digital hammer in the same lot as a detached industrial building, providing a mix of office and warehouse accommodation. Five bidders were attracted by the Sligo Town investment and competition was intense on the day with bidding increments reaching as high as €100,000 per bid. The result was a sale price of €3,171,000 - more than €1.2m above the guide.

The Royal Apartment Complex, a sprawling mixed-use investment on the Dublin Road in Carlow town comprising 15 apartments, three retail units, one office unit and 370 car parking spaces sold for €1.64m - higher than both the auction day guide of €1.2m for last week's auction, and the €1.5m guide placed on the property at an earlier auction when it failed to sell.

Other highlights included two office blocks in Galway Technology Park, let to serviced-office provider, Level One Office and the Wellstone Clinic, a dialysis provider, which sold for €1.1m. Eight warehouse units at Riverstown Industrial Estate in Tramore, Co Waterford outperformed a guide of €550,000 to sell for €806,000 while retail accommodation with apartments overhead on O'Connell Street in Limerick sold for €427,000.

BidX1's next online auction takes place on Friday, October 12, next. Among the highlights are Clontarf Hall, a full apartment block comprising 14 two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments on O'Connell Avenue in Limerick, which carries the highest guide at €1.5m. A management agreement with Property Management Ireland is in place, but due to expire in 2019, and gross income for 2017 to 2018 was €168,000 per annum.

Other commercial highlights include eight adjoining warehouse units in Glasnevin Business Park, Dublin 11, which are guiding €700,000 and a mixed-use investment on Gardiner Street in Dublin city centre with a guide of €450,000.

On the residential side, a one-bedroom apartment on Strand Road in Sandymount is reserved at €385,000 while two detached houses on almost four acres in Castledermot, Co Kildare are being offered as one lot with a reserve of €480,000.

