Druid's Glen hotel and golf resort sold for €45m

The five-star Druid's Glen hotel and golf resort has been sold to the Neville Hotel Group in a deal worth €45m.

Formerly operated by Marriott, Druids Glen first opened in 1995, and is located on a 349-acre site in North Wicklow.

Druids Glen spa and health club

The resort, which has hosted four Irish Open golf championships, was brought to the market by Tom Barrett of Savills Ireland last August for a guide price of €45m.

It was until now owned by three Irish families - the Lappins, the Hurleys and the Flinns.

Meanwhile, the Neville Hotel Group already owns and operates the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire, the Tower Hotel in Waterford City, and the Kilkenny River Court Hotel.

Director of The Neville Hotel Group, Therese Neville, said: “We are delighted to add the 5 Star Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort to our portfolio of hotels.”

“This acquisition marks our fourth hotel and first golf course for the group. We are looking forward to investing in the property in the future to ensure its status as one of Ireland’s most iconic resorts.”

Last year Druids Glen unveiled a €9m investment in its suites, bars and lobby area, which included a new extension and terrace named The Garden Rooms & Bar.

It has 145 bedrooms and suites, as well as a spa and health club, eight conference and event rooms, and a restaurant that can seat up to 160.

The function room overlooking the golf course can accommodate up to 400 people, while the clubhouse at the property, known as Woodstock House, dates back to 1770.

The new owners will continue to run operations as normal with involvement from Therese Neville, together with former Manager of Dun Laoghaire’s Royal Marine Hotel Aidan Ryan as interim general manager.

