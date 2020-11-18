Donal O’Donovan: Blackstone swept in and cleaned up after the crash, now boot’s on the other foot

THERE is no more stark illustration of the state of the retail sector than seeing Blackstone walk away from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre with its tail between its legs after coming off the worse in a scrap with lenders

As recently as February, Blackstone had lined up tens of millions of euro of investment for its €1bn Irish venture.

Covid has changed everything.

Ten years ago, the boot was on the other foot. As the dust settled from the last big financial crisis, Blackstone executives were the smartest, and richest guys in the room, and they didn’t take prisoners.

“As we look at the current situation in Europe, we’re basically waiting to see how beaten up people’s psyches get, and where they’re willing to sell assets… You want to wait until there’s really blood in the streets,” so Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman is reported to have said back in 2010.

Blackstone led the charge of the so-called ‘vulture funds’ into Ireland over the following years. It batted aside former owners STT to take a leading stake in Eircom, gobbling up Dublin’s Burlington hotel and at one point €1.8bn of loans linked to developer Michael O’Flynn, bought from Nama at a discount for around €1.1bn.

The fallout from the global financial crisis created exactly the kind of conditions where Stephen Schwarzman’s business would thrive. In 2010 Blackstone had cash, confidence, flexibility and aggression at a time when all of those qualities were in short supply.

It drove hard bargains and bagged high-quality assets at low prices. Most of the distressed businesses and properties Blackstone bought before 2013 were quickly flipped for handsome profits once the recovery was under way.

Back then, Blackstone was a footloose outsider arriving into the European financial crisis with an eye to aggressive returns.

But Blackstone was transformed by the crisis too.

It got bigger as banking regulation on both sides of the Atlantic combined with quantitative easing meant vast sums of money pumping through the financial system no longer flowed into the traditional banking sector.

Blackstone was big for a private equity firm in 2010 but emerged as a global financial giant and perhaps the world’s biggest owner of commercial property.

When it bought the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in 2016 it paid full price – not a crash-era discount – to Green Property’s Stephen Vernon, a famously canny investor who had already seen the writing on the wall for traditional retail and wanted to get into logistics parks for online sellers instead.

The trend Mr Vernon had correctly predicted has been accelerated by perhaps years as a result of Covid – retail will recover from the extreme crisis of rolling lockdowns, but whether it will ever recover to the levels seen in 2019 remains in doubt.

Blackstone is still very big and still very rich, but now it’s an incumbent, owning assets that are being beaten up as shuttered retailers struggle to pay rent.

If the US private equity giant wanted to double down on its Blanchardstown investment it could. If it is prepared to walk away from its Irish retail play it is because it doesn’t see value in sticking around – at least for now.

Online Editors