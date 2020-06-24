Difficult to believe coalition could deliver on half of proposed policies

Before the General Election, I predicted here that we would be having a second one, and we'll find out tomorrow if I was right. I hope I'm not, but it's going to be close.

What can we expect if a new coalition government is formed? Can this new blend of government deliver on its policies, or will it be more of the same?

The Programme for Government agreed between the three parties is a mixture of the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil manifestos, plus a strong Green Party influence. And, overall, there's not too much wrong with that. Irish society wants a "greener" agenda.

It's in the nature of manifestos, but the problem is that there are so many laudable policies and aspirations that, despite the resources of the State, it's hard to believe that half of them will be successfully implemented.

Unfortunately, the track record of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, partially in coalition with others, has been to allow the health crisis and housing crisis to develop out of control, despite abundant resources and the earnest concerns of the politicians.

Instead of solving obvious problems, they created an ever-growing bureaucracy of reports, plans, committees and agencies.

It's called "the establishment" or "the system". It has taken centuries to evolve and that's why it's so hard to dismantle. Everyone involved continues to get well paid - no matter what. It suits those in power, and that's why it doesn't change. And the leaders of our political parties are creatures of that system. It's not their fault, that's just the way it is.

The main property policy is to have the local authorities build 50,000 units. Excellent! But why on earth was this not done before?

This is hopefully a reversal of the emasculation of the authority's roles in house building and building regulation control. Simply delivering this will also take pressure off the "affordable" and "private" sectors, which are all part of a pyramid of short supply.

If the new government delivered 50,000 or more units, let the market do its bit in the private sector, and replaced our missing hospital beds to European standards, they would be returned to power as the most useful government in decades.

However, the dangers lie in the distractions, namely the dozens of other property-related policies. For example, the proposed new National Retrofitting Delivery Body.

This is to be established this year to oversee the energy conservation "retrofitting" of 500,000 houses. That's a great idea, but not now. It's far more efficient to build new houses to the highest standards than to tie up scarce resources in retrofitting. Build enough houses first, then start retrofitting.

"Affordability" is to be at the centre of policy and there is no reason why we shouldn't have tens of thousands of affordable rental properties under the cost-rental model that works across Europe. Just do it!

There are all the usual aspirations on rejuvenating town centres, balanced regional development and, yet again, completing the audit of State land assets.

I do like the policy - presumably suggested by the Green Party - to "examine the creation of an independent building standards regulator". This could herald a reversal of the disastrous move to self-certification.

The Covid-19 crisis has forced a national rethink. Our Government found itself forced to act decisively, to cut-out the normal bureaucracy, and make things happen. The State can borrow money at negative interest rates. There has never been a better opportunity. But have any lessons been learned?

