Developers team up for 132-bed co-living building in Dublin city centre

IRISH developer Mm Capital has teamed up with international shared residential operator SQRE Living for a new 132-bedroom co-living development at 39-42 Hill Street, backing on to North Great George's Street, in Dublin 1.

A planning application has been submitted for the 5,000 sq m development and the team hopes to begin work in early 2020, subject to planning approval.

Ultimately SQRE is aiming to build about 2,000 units in Dublin, but recognises this might be difficult given restrictions on the number of units the Irish system will allow, coupled with competing operators already in the market.

As many as 75pc of the planned Hill Street bedrooms will be about 19 sq m in size, larger than the 12 sq m allowed by legislation. The other 30 units will be about 16 sq m in size but will be grouped in five clusters of six bedrooms where friends or work colleagues would share kitchen and living facilities.

Most of the ground floor in the six to seven-storey development will be devoted to flexible communal facilities with glazed walls to Hill Street and to the scheme's open courtyard at the rear. It will have 350 sq m split between 45 sq m of co-working space that could accommodate 20 people; lounge areas totalling 150 sq m; exercise facilities/activities room of 60 sq m; café space of 75 sq m and a kitchen/dining area of 25 sq m.

A 200 sq m garden for communal activity will also be located at roof level.

One of the large open kitchens which will have four or five cooking stations

With 28 kitchen stations, this equates to a ratio of one kitchen station for every five residents. Of these kitchens, 22 are in large 'master chef' style spaces of about 60 sq m that accommodate four to five kitchen stations and dining areas for up to 20 people. They also accommodate sitting/lounge areas.

Other facilities will include a calendar of organised social and cultural events; a dedicated events manager; on site building ambassadors; all-inclusive billing; flexible leases; 24/7 security and a laundry room.

The completely new building will replace an existing factory warehouse on Hill Street, which connects Temple Street, with its children's hospital, to Parnell Street East.

SQRE will own and operate the new development. It is currently managing and developing more than 3,000 co-living units in the USA and UK with further expansion planned in mainland Europe.

Mm Capital, founded by Peter Leonard and Derek Poppinga, is the developer partner. Mm also teamed up with a British co-living company The Collective on a project in Fumbally, Dublin 8.

Alex von Berg, director at SQRE Living, said co-living has had proven success in urban centres in Europe, the US and Asia, especially among single young professionals who are happy sharing with others and enjoy being part of an active community, meeting new people, taking part in events and sharing meals.

Indo Business