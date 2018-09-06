Developer Paddy Kelly's Shrewsbury Road mansion for sale at €10m

Developer Paddy Kelly's Shrewsbury Road home has been put up for sale with an asking price of €10m.

Developer Paddy Kelly's Shrewsbury Road home has been put up for sale with an asking price of €10m.

Clonmore, which Mr Kelly named after his native townland in Co Laois, extends to 528 square metres (5,683 square feet) and comprises six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Outside, the property is bounded by a 0.7-acre landscaped garden and boasts a floodlit Savanna tennis court. The sale of the property is being handled by David Bewley, of Lisney estate agents.

While Mr Kelly was unavailable for comment on the sale of his Shrewsbury Road home, a source familiar with the matter told the Irish Independent that it was being sold to satisfy the repayment of a mortgage attached to it.

The former Redquartz chief built Clonmore in 1992 on the grounds of his original Shrewsbury Road mansion, Clancool, which he had acquired several years earlier.

Mr Kelly and his family moved into Clonmore following the property crash of the early 1990s which saw him sell Clancool to pacify his banks.

The developer and his wife, Maureen, lived in Clonmore up until January 2010. A combination of their desire to downsize in Dublin 4 and the fallout from the economic crash saw the couple move out and let it to the Chinese Embassy.

Irish Independent