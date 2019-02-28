Developer O'Reilly in €24.3m deal for INM headquarters

Developer Joe O'Reilly's Chartered Land has acquired the headquarters of Independent News & Media (INM) for €24.3m, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The deal, which was completed recently, will see the developer take ownership of both Independent House and Brett Court on Talbot Street, Dublin 1. The two properties were brought to the market by CBRE in October 2017 with a guide price of €24m.

As well as being home to the headquarters of INM - Ireland's largest media company and the publisher of this newspaper - the property comprises 5,600 sq m (61,000 sq ft) of Grade A office space, a supermarket unit let to Kane's SuperValu, 10 apartments and 26 basement car parking spaces.

The scheme produces a combined rental income of more than €1.47m a year and benefits from a WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term) of eight years for the commercial element.

Independent House comprises a six-storey over-basement level office and retail building which was developed in 2004 and extends to a total area of 5,100 sq m (55,000sq ft).

The self-contained, upper floor office element is fully let to INM on a 25-year lease from 2004 with a break option in 2024.

INM is paying an annual rent of over €1.04m which equates to an average rent of just €22 per sq ft.

The retail element is occupied by Kane's SuperValu on a 25-year lease from 2004, paying an annual rent of €275,000, which equates to a rent of €28 per sq ft. The tenant refurbished the property throughout in 2017 and provided an in-store cafe.

Brett Court comprises an adjoining, six-storey over-basement residential block fronting Foley Street.

The property contains 11 recently-refurbished apartments, of which 10 were included in the sale. Nine of the apartments were occupied and let, producing a rent of €152,400 annually when CBRE brought the property to the market in 2017.

Chartered Land's move to acquire Independent House and Brett Court is indicative of the regeneration which is taking hold in Dublin's north inner city as investors and developers look to capitalise on the proven success of the IFSC and wider Dublin Docklands area.

Elsewhere in the city, O'Reilly is already in pole position when it comes to the development of the 'Heuston Gateway', a Strategic Development Regeneration Area (SDRA) in Dublin 8, which Dublin City Council has identified as a western counterpoint to the Docklands.

As revealed by this newspaper last September, Chartered Land snapped up the landmark Hickeys site at Parkgate Street for €30m on foot of an 'off market' placing by agent Finnegan Menton.

The location, profile and accessibility of the site, which has been in use by Hickeys as a Wholesale Warehouse for over 40 years, makes it an ideal location for a number of high-value alternative uses including residential, hotel or apart-hotel, a landmark office development or a mix of these uses.

