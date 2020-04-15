D15 logistics unit for rent at €395,600

The space is located in part of TPN House, which fronts onto Cappagh Road in Ballycoolin

A HIGH-QUALITY logistics and storage space at Northwest Business Park, Dublin 15, has become available for letting.

Agents CBRE is quoting an annual rent of €395,600. Comprising a total of 55,400 sq ft (5,157 sq m), it is located in part of TPN House, which fronts onto Cappagh Road in Ballycoolin.

Its accommodation includes high bay warehousing totalling 18,400 sq ft with a clear internal height of 10 metres.

There is significant additional storage capacity by way of an extensive concrete mezzanine extending to 31,000 sq ft with clear height of three metres.

Loading access to the rear is facilitated by three dock levellers and one grade loading door.

The site also has ample communal parking.

Modern ground floor offices and staff amenities are located to the front elevation of the building along with additional warehouse offices and amenities.

Seanna Gill, of CBRE, is offering flexible lease terms.

Irish Independent