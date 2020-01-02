Crean luxury house plan rejected over low density

Leading property developer Pat Crean has been refused planning permission for a small development of luxury homes in an upmarket Dublin suburb on a number of grounds - including its low density.

A residents' association and property management company were among objectors who appealed the decision of Dublin City Council to approve the development of 14 houses on the site of the former Highfield nursery in Rathgar.

An Bord Pleanála overturned the council's decision to grant planning permission for the application by Crekav Trading, a subsidiary of Mr Crean's Marlet group, for the development of "generously sized family homes".

The area, off Highfield Road and close to St Luke's Hospital, has some of the most expensive properties in Dublin.

