Crean luxury house plan rejected over low density
Leading property developer Pat Crean has been refused planning permission for a small development of luxury homes in an upmarket Dublin suburb on a number of grounds - including its low density.
A residents' association and property management company were among objectors who appealed the decision of Dublin City Council to approve the development of 14 houses on the site of the former Highfield nursery in Rathgar.
An Bord Pleanála overturned the council's decision to grant planning permission for the application by Crekav Trading, a subsidiary of Mr Crean's Marlet group, for the development of "generously sized family homes".
The area, off Highfield Road and close to St Luke's Hospital, has some of the most expensive properties in Dublin.
An Bord Pleanála said the proposed density of 22 housing units per hectare and the preponderance of four-bedroom houses would not provide an acceptable efficient use of serviceable land.
The board said the density was contrary to ministerial guidelines, which generally recommend permission should only be granted for projects with a density in excess of 30 units per hectare in urban areas.
It also refused permission because access to the site was through land not under the control of Crekav.
The board rejected the recommendation of its own inspector to grant planning permission for the project.
