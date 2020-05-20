The 2020 KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards have been postponed for this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Instead, the awards programme will kick-start in January 2021 with the gala awards night taking place on November 25, 2021, when the organisers look forward to the industry reconvening to honour and recognise the excellence exhibited during the post-Covid rebuilding of Ireland.

Speaking at the announcement, Jim Clery, a partner at KPMG, explained that the postponement follows the impact of the crisis on the real estate sector and the challenges facing all stakeholders.

"We remain fully committed to promoting excellence and integrity across all sectors of Ireland's real estate industry and fully committed to the relaunch of the awards programme in 2021," he said.

Paul Muldoon of the Irish Independent said: "We trust that property businesses across Ireland will continue to support each other at this difficult time and that, together, we will kick-start the rebuilding of Ireland."

The team suggests a recovery scenario whereby all players plan for focus on preparedness and agility.

Several countries, like Ireland, are providing temporary relief to property owners and occupiers. European banks are encouraged to give forbearance. In some locations, commercial and residential tenants have had mortgage and rent holidays.

With Ireland returning to building let's support developers and construction workers and applaud this sign of recovery.

Irish Independent