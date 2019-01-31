Cosgrave apartments set to sell for over €100m

The latest large-scale apartment development to be offered for sale by the Cosgrave Group is understood to have secured several offers in excess of €100m from up to six competing bidders.

German fund Patrizia, Tristan Capital Partners and Irish Life Investment Managers are said by market sources to have been among the numerous parties to have expressed an interest in the 214 apartments the Cosgraves are delivering at the Fairways, in Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire.

Bidding on the portfolio was conducted by means of a 'sealed-bid' auction last Thursday. It is understood that a preferred bidder emerged from that process and that negotiations with the Cosgrave Group are now underway, with a view to agreeing on a sale in the coming weeks.

Agent Hooke & MacDonald brought the Fairways apartment portfolio to the market last November for a guide price of €95m. The announcement of the sale came just days after the Cosgraves completed formal contracts on the sale of 216 apartments at their Bridgefield development in Santry Demesne, Dublin 9. That portfolio was acquired by a joint venture comprising Round Hill Capital and the Canadian-headquartered Quadreal Property Group for a figure in the region of €84m - or €4m above the €80m guide price.

The Cosgraves' proposed disposal of the 214 apartments in the Fairways apartment portfolio will be the third major sale the property group has secured at its Honeypark and Cualanor development. In 2016, the company sold 197 apartments at Neptune, Honeypark to SW3 Capital-Tristan Capital Partners for €72.5m. The following year, the Cosgraves sold 319 apartments at the Leone and Charlotte buildings at Honeypark to Patrizia for €132m.

The sale of all four apartment portfolios by the Cosgrave Group is indicative of the rapid growth of Ireland's burgeoning build-to-rent (BTR) market and private rented sector (PRS).

A new report from Hooke & MacDonald illustrates how the BTR sector consolidated its position in the Irish construction industry last year, with investment in the private rental market in Dublin amounting to 30pc of all transaction activity. In the final quarter of 2018, that percentage climbed to 40pc of the Dublin investment market, pushing office transactions into second place on 26pc. To put those figures in perspective, Hooke & MacDonald point out how private residential sector investment transactions constituted just 6pc of the overall Dublin investment market in 2016, and 17pc in 2017.

Some 2,380 residential units were traded in Dublin in 2018, a doubling of the 1,101 units sold in 2017, the report notes. The majority of sales in both years were new build-to-rent units (63pc 2017, 55pc 2018) rather than older stock. With €930m in residential investment sales in Dublin in 2018 this represented an increase of 185pc on the €326m of transactions in 2017 and an increase of 174pc on the €340m recorded in 2016.

The top BTR/PRS investment transactions in Dublin in 2018 were led by the forward sale of 372 apartments at Marrsfield Avenue, Clongriffin, Dublin 13 by Twinlite to Tristan Capital Partners, followed by the forward sale of 262 apartments at Fernbank, Churchtown, Dublin 14 by Park Developments to Irish Life Investment Managers and 274 existing apartments at The Grange, Stillorgan Road by Nama-appointed receivers Grant Thornton to Kennedy Wilson and Axa Investment Managers.

