Cork shopping centre sells for less than half of 2019 asking price

Paul St Shopping Centre was bought for €1.75m

Paul Street Shopping Centre in Cork City centre has been bought by a private Irish investor for €1.75m, The price is a drop of €200,000 on the €1.95m guide price quoted by BidX1 prior to its auction last month.

The sale price is also a 52pc drop on the €3.65m sought for it in 2019 when it had a higher rent roll.

Now it generates net annual operating income of €283,222 from 14 retailers which would equate to a very generous 16.2 pc gross initial yield. It also has potential to increase that yield as five of the units are vacant.

The two-storey building is located close to Cork’s main shopping street, St Patrick Street, and because it provides the pedestrian entrance to the Paul Street Car Park which is Cork’s only multi-storey car park with over 730 spaces, it is quite popular with city centre visitors and so the shopping centre has a high footfall. The car park is owned by Cork City Council.

The shopping centre also adjoins Tesco’s only core city supermarket, which was not included in the sale, and they both open onto Rory Gallagher Place, called after the famous rock musician.

With a retail floor area of 1,281 square metres, the centre had been retained by local developer O’Callaghan Properties after the financial crash.

Cork’s city centre retail property market suffered in recent years from the combination of online retail sales, Covid and the competition from suburban shopping centres.

At the end of last year Lisney counted high vacancy levels on Cork’s two key retail streets at 21pc on St Patrick Street and 12pc on Oliver Plunkett Street. However, demand for space has improved with Krispy Kreme, Mango and Flannels taking shops on St Patrick Street.

Weaker property prices were seen with the sale of 43/44 St Patrick Street for €2.6m, a discount to its €3m guide price.

Meanwhile, last month the former Debenhams department store, one of the largest premises on the street, was bought by a consortium of private investors involving John Staunton, a member of the family connected to the Intersports Elvery Sports retail chain.

The Irish Times reported that the price may have been about €12m. which is about €8m less than the asking price.