Commercial property rents may fall less than expected

Snapshot: Prospects for commercial property rents over the next year is an evolving situation, according to Micheál Mahon, president of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Irish property experts became slightly less pessimistic about future commercial property rents during the second quarter of this year. Across all sectors they expect rents to fall by an average of 5.1pc over the 12 months to next June which is not as bad as the 7pc decline they had expected in the first quarter of the year.

These sentiments are key findings in the Commercial Property Monitor compiled by RICS and the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

SCSI president Micheál Mahon said this week: "while transactional activity is low these findings give a good snapshot of current market trends in what remains an evolving situation."

The survey shows that surveyors became optimistic about prime industrial rents on average expecting these to rise by 1.3pc after the previous survey showed expectations of a 2pc decline for the sector. Conversely surveyors expect prime retail rents to fall by 9pc over the 12 months and secondary retail rents by 12pc.

Declan Bagnall, the chairperson of SCSI's Commercial Agency Group, said: "There is very much a developing view that consumer habits have changed, and that online retailing will be much more prevalent going forward increasing demand for logistical premises."

"Clearly many tenants are looking to renegotiate rents and we anticipate an increased demand for dispute resolution services as a result. In that scenario good communication between tenants and landlords will be more important than ever."

The survey shows that on average prime office rents are expected to fall by 4.1pc and secondary offices by 5.6pc.

However surveyors reported that tenant demand fell across all sectors but most sharply in retail.

Expectations for capital values showed similar trends to those for rents with a somewhat less pessimistic attitude than was evident in the first quarter. That was except for retail where prime retail capital values are expected to fall by 9.8pc and secondary by 13.7pc over the 12 months.

At the other end of the scale, prime industrial values are now expected to gain 1.5pc due to the stable occupier demand.

For the office sector, both prime and secondary values are still expected to come under significant downward pressure and consequently prime office values could fall 3.6pc and secondary office values by 6.1pc.

Irish Independent