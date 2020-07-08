Commercial lot in south west Dublin for €2.25m

A head office, showroom, and warehouse building in south west Dublin is for sale

A head office, showroom, and warehouse building in south west Dublin is for sale with a €2.25m guide price through industrial property specialists Harvey.

Located at Aerodrome Business Park, Unit J is a detached building, extending to 1,801 sq m on 1.09 acres.

The showroom of 114 sq m to the front is full height space with feature curtain wall glazing.

Two-storey offices and staff facilities are situated to the rear of the showroom and extend to 523 sq m. These are fully fitted and include a passenger lift. There is also a first-floor storage area of 137 sq m.

Its main warehouse area extends to 1,027 sq m and benefits from a clear internal height of 9.2m, has a large level access door to the side yard and an external dock leveller to a platform at the front.

The well configured and self-contained site has separate entrances for cars and HGVs and 28 parking spaces.

Irish Independent