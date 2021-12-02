Co-working company Huckletree reports 35pc growth

Originally designed in 1824 for the Dublin Oil Gas Company, The Academy building on Pearse Street now houses co-working firm Huckletree

Huckletree, a co-working space company co-founded by Dubliner Andrew Lynch, has seen 35pc growth in the months since September, bringing their total membership count to 75.

The company, which also has five branches across the UK, operates the 30,000sq ft 19th century Academy building on Pearse Street, Dublin 2.

Huckletree opened the Dublin 2 space for workers in 2017.

Since then the company has opened their doors to tech start-ups and scale-ups, witnessing the development of the Dublin and Irish tech scene in recent years.

“Many tech companies have taken advantage of the massive growth in online commerce and virtual communications over the past 18 months,” Andrew Lynch, co-founder and COO of Huckletree, said.

“It is an exciting time for business and tech in Dublin, and a reminder that innovation never sleeps. There is a buzz and an enthusiasm for tech innovation in sectors including security, SaaS, fintech and AI. We are excited to see what comes in the new year.”

In less than two months, Huckletree has had 20 companies join its shared workspace in Dublin including Tines, Kinzen, CircleRock Capital, SegmentStream, Yapstone and CaliberAI, bringing its total number of fast growth tech companies to 75.

Huckletree’s coworking enterprise has plans to grow its footprint in the capital city over the next three years as, what it says it, a global trend towards shared workspaces continues.