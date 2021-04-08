Clyde Real Estate offers two industrial facilities for sale

Clyde Real Estate, the property company headed by Colm Piercy and former Dragon’s Den investor Sean Gallagher, has put two substantial industrial facilities to the market in Carlow and Dundalk with respective guide prices of €5.95m and €2.7m.

In Carlow, the landmark former Braun facility extends to 221,594 sq ft on a 29.2-acre site. It was built to a high specification with concrete external walls and floors. Clear internal heights in the general production/warehouse areas range from 7m to 7.4m. A separate warehouse area to the rear benefits from an eaves height of 21m. Loading to the facility is via six dock and four grade-level doors.

The Dundalk property – known as Rebus House – is an industrial manufacturing facility extending to 73,500 sq ft on a 6.3-acre site in a high-profile location just off the M1 motorway in Dundalk Town. It has a €2.7m guide price. It is presented in a clean shell condition offering maximum flexibility and comes with planning permission for a new glazed entrance and canopy.

Jarlath Lynn, director of industrial and logistics at selling agents CBRE, says both buildings offer expansion potential at a fraction of the cost and time of building greenfield.

Set up by Sean Gallagher and telecoms entrepreneur Colm Piercy, Clyde Real Estate has acquired over €100m of assets, including one million sq ft of industrial and office space in Dublin, Cork, Dundalk, Carlow and Shannon in the last six years. More recently it has sold on some of them to international investors.

Online Editors