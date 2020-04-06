CEO of the State's biggest private landlord received bonus of €442,000 last year

Margaret Sweeney, the chief executive of Ires Reit, received a bonus of €442,000 last year.

This is an increase on the bonus of €330,000 which Ms Sweeney received in 2018, according to Ires Reit’s annual report for 2019.

About 80pc of the bonus was determined by financial performance measures at the company and 20pc was based on strategic objectives.

Ms Sweeney also received €110,358 in 92,393 ordinary shares in the capital of the company as part of her bonus last year, which are being held on trust for the CEO for three years.

Ms Sweeney earned a total remuneration of just over €1m in 2019, up from €730,000 the prior year, this included basic salary and other benefits.

Ires Reit controls almost 3,700 residential units that attracted an average monthly rent of €1,596 in 2019.

Ires Reit generated €50.5m in net rental revenue in 2019, and made a profit of €86.3m. The profit figure was down from €119.8m in 2018.

The company floated on the stock market in 2014, raising €200m.

