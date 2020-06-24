Central Dublin office suite for sale with €1.95m guide price

A Dublin city centre office suite is for sale with a €1.95m guide price. Unit 2 Harmony Court, Harmony Row, Dublin 2, comprises a ground floor self-contained office suite in a six-storey over-basement office block with an attractive curved-glass facade. It is located near Pearse St and Grand Canal Dart stations.

Bryan Garry of sales agents QRE Real Estate Advisers expects it will appeal to occupiers and tenants who want to control their own working environment in light of the impact of Covid-19 on the workplace.

"The guide prices reflects an attractive capital value of approximately €630 per square foot," he said.

The suite extends to 3,093 square feet and comes with two secure basement parking spaces.

Irish Independent