Central Bank to sell Spencer Dock building

The Central Bank is selling its Spencer Dock building in Dublin 1.

The building, which is not the main office of the Central Bank, is worth between €100m - €150m.

The Central Bank has engaged real estate company Lisney to market the property.

The move will see all Central Bank staff working in Dublin City centre working together in one integrated campus at its premises on North Wall Quay and Mayor Street.

Staff currently working in Spencer Dock will migrate to the Central Bank integrated campus on a phased basis.

Any proceeds arising from the sale will, as with all of the Central Bank of Ireland’s profits, form part of the calculation of the Central Bank’s annual contribution to the Exchequer.

Spencer Dock was an office block building the Central Bank had rented since 2008.

In 2015 the Central Bank purchased this building for €104m.

