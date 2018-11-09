Central Bank to buy buildings at Dublin Landings development

The Central Bank has agreed to buy two buildings under construction at the Dublin Landings development, adjacent to its headquarters on Dublin’s North Wall Quay.

The Central Bank has agreed to buy two buildings under construction at the Dublin Landings development, adjacent to its headquarters on Dublin’s North Wall Quay.

It will sell a property at nearby Spencer Dock on foot of the deal.

The Bank said the purchase “will secure the organisation’s long term accommodation needs”. It has the best part of 2,000 employees.

“The Central Bank will take the opportunity to acquire property currently under construction adjacent to our building in North Wall Quay.

"This long term solution would allow us exit our Spencer Dock building and provide additional expansion capacity.

"Necessary modifications will be made to ensure the campus fulfils the Central Bank’s future needs and allow for the optimal working environment for staff,” the bank said.

The Dublin Landings scheme is being developed by Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore in partnership with Oxley.

Online Editors