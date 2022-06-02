Celbridge Manor to house workers amid accommodation shortage

Celbridge Manor stands on a 6.5-acre site on the Clane Road with parking for 400 cars

A county Louth investor is believed to have bought the Celbridge Manor Hotel in Celbridge, Co Kildare for around the €5.5m guide price quoted by agent John P Younge. At one time it was reported to be worth around €6.5m.

Formerly known as Setanta House Hotel, it was acquired in 2013 by a consortium led by US businessman Jeff Leo. When it was brought to the market in early 2021, it was reported that Mr Leo had decided to sell the Kildare hotel in order to concentrate on his other Irish hotel investments.

He also owned the Dundrum House Hotel in Co Tipperary and the Pillo Hotel in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Celbridge Manor’s new owner is not expected to reopen the property as a hotel but is instead expected to dedicate its 66 bedrooms to accommodate staff working for a major Kildare employer.

This reflects the shortage of residential accommodation in the Leixlip and north Kildare area.

A Daft search showed no rental properties available in Celbridge but Comer Group is offering apartments in its Louisa Park complex in nearby Leixlip with one-beds quoting €1,360 per month and two bedroom units for €1,664 per month.

The same search showed Urbeo is offering two-bedroom duplexes for around €2,000 per month in nearby Maynooth.

As Celbridge Manor stands on a 6.5-acre site on the Clane Road with parking for 400 cars, its mixed-use zoning at the time of its launch on the market was expected to attract the interest of developers.

In 2021 Mr John Younge said: “Standing on such acreage makes the property an exciting redevelopment opportunity. It would be ideal for other uses and, with the surrounding spaces adjacent, offers valuable potential for residential development in this part of Kildare.”

In 2017 a major €1.5m refurbishment was undertaken and its facilities include function room, conference rooms, a 60-seater restaurant and lounge bars.

It was also a renowned wedding venue and locals also enjoyed walking through the manor grounds.

Originally a Georgian residence, its conference facilities could cater for up to 700 people.

A heritage town, Celbridge, is the birthplace of the famous brewer Arthur Guinness.