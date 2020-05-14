Cairn Homes to open sites from Monday amid 'robust' interest from cuckoo funds

Listed housebuilder Cairn Homes will start re-opening its sites from Monday on a phased basis, the company said in a statement.

Despite the economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus, Cairn said interest from institutional investors, or cuckoo funds, for homes to lease on the private rental market “has remained robust.”

“Despite the impact on the private sales market, the company is continuing to see significant demand from institutional investors in our well located apartment and housing sites in the multifamily PRS market,” Cairn said.

Meanwhile, there will be strict new return-to-work protocols across 15 of the company’s sites from Monday.

Due to the new measures being introduced, some of its projected closings for this year, particularly on apartment developments, will move into 2021.

Elsewhere, planned work at new sites is now likely to be postponed until later this year.

The company has gross cash of €156m as at May 13, up from around €57m at the end of last year.

"Despite the most challenging of circumstances, Cairn's healthy financial position and business model will enable us to continue to deliver much needed new homes in a market of acute under supply,” Michael Stanley, co-founder and CEO of Cairn, said.

He warned that given the "productivity challenges and the cost implications for the broader industry in Ireland" there may be a "significantly lower" number of new homes completed in 2020.

Meanwhile, Cairn’s closed and current forward sales pipeline was 863 units as of May 13, this is up marginally from 853 at the beginning of March.

“Our initial assessment is that it would be prudent at this stage to move completions towards 700-800 units for financial year 2020 versus pre-Covid forecasts of 1,300,” Robert Eason, analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers, said.

“However, this ramps up significantly in 2021, underpinned by a well-funded balance sheet, a landbank that is geared towards delivering affordable houses and a clear focus on housing by the next government.”

