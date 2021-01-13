Cairn Homes sells 150 homes to cuckoo fund as it reports profit of €24m

Listed builder Cairn Homes has sold 150 homes in Lucan, county Dublin to Irish investment management firm Carysfort Capital and Wall Street financial giant Angelo Gordon for €48.6m.

The homes, which have yet to be completed, will then be rented out once finished.

It comes as Cairn says it expects to report operating profit of around €24m for 2020.

The 150 homes being sold comprise of apartments and duplexes at the Shackleton Park in Lucan, according to a trading update from Cairn.

The new homes will be delivered on a phased basis this year.

Cairn said two additional large private rental sector (PRS) projects currently under construction will be marketed for sale in mid-2021.

Cairn closed 743 new homes sales last year, including 536 closings in the second half of 2020.

It generated total revenues of around €260m in what the company said was a “stop-start year.”

The company said its sales mix in 2020 was more oriented towards housing compared to previous years and that it reduced its average selling price to €332,000 – excluding VAT – from €372,000 in 2019.

The full year gross margin is expected to be around 16.3pc, down from 19.6pc the prior year. This includes the additional costs associated with the pandemic including a two-month site closure and increased site management and preliminary costs.

The company had a gross cash position of around €34m and net debt of about €170m as at December 31.

It has around €980m in inventories, which includes around €690m of land held for development.

Michael Stanley, co-founder and CEO of Cairn, said: “The number of new homes we have completed and our profitability in 2020, allied with our large 2021 order book, are all strong endorsements of our business model, ambition and hard work.”

“Ireland desperately needs well-capitalised construction companies building high quality, competitively priced homes. This needs to happen at significant pace and scale and Cairn will continue to play a lead role once the current public health restrictions ease and our construction sites reopen.”

