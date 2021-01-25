Cairn Homes sells 11.5 acre site in Wicklow to the Department of Education

Listed housebuilder Cairn Homes has sold an 11.5 acre site in Greystones, county Wicklow to the Department of Education.

The site is adjacent to Carin’s completed Glenheron residential development.

The sale is subject to receipt of planning permission for a secondary school, which will be designed by Cairn.

The school is expected to compromise of 10,000 square metres of gross internal floor area, including 50 classrooms, a 1,000 square metre PE hall and gym and six outdoor hard play court areas.

The new secondary school will have the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 students.

Meanwhile, Hawkins Wood, which is the next phase of Cairn’s development in Greystones, started construction in November 2020. This scheme will be made up of 184 new houses and Cairn expects to launch the initial phase of these homes for sale during this year.

Earlier this month Cairn sold 150 homes in Lucan, Co Dublin to Irish investment management firm Carysfort Capital and Wall Street financial giant Angelo Gordon for €48.6m.

This works out at €324,000 per unit for the mix of apartments and duplexes at the Shackleton Park development in Lucan. The homes, which have yet to be completed, will be rented out once finished.

Cairn, headed by Michael Stanley, earlier this month said it expects to report operating profit of around €24m for 2020, down from €68m in 2019.

The company closed 743 new homes sales last year, including 536 closings in the second half of 2020.

It generated total revenues of around €260m in what the company said was a “stop-start year”.

