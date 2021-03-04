Cairn Homes sees revenue and profits tumble due to ‘material’ impact of Covid

Housebuilder Cairn Homes reported revenue of €261.9m last year, down from €435.3m in 2019.

Gross profit fell by almost 50pc to €42.7m in 2020 from €85.3m the prior year, according to annual results from the group.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the group during the year, resulting in a “material” reduction in revenue, profitability and interruption in development and sales activity, the company said.

“This dynamic has continued into early 2021,” it added.

The housing market in Ireland remains characterised by undersupply and strong, mortgage-backed demand boosted by increased savings over the last 12 months, the company said.

Cairn has 2,500 closed sales targets by the end of 2022, including around 950 - 1,050 closed sales this year assuming no further Covid-related site closures after April 6.

The company said there are “significant opportunities” in the private rental sector and that it is “uniquely well invested to deliver completed product to market.”

Carin’s year to date closed sales and current forward sales pipeline is 925 new homes as of yesterday, with a net sales value of €307m.

Michael Stanley, co-founder and CEO of Cairn, said the housing crisis in Ireland has “now further deteriorated.”

“As an appropriate response to any crisis, key stakeholders, whether in the private or public sector, urgently need to respond and be encouraged and supported to deliver homes for the over 500,000 people in Ireland today who have little or no prospect of affordable home ownership. All delivery platforms working in parallel can resolve this problem," he added.

Government initiatives around shared-equity loans and affordable housing will support to around 575,000 people here who earn between €50,000 and €80,000 annually and cannot access social housing, according to Cairn.

It added that it is “working on a number of very innovative initiatives in this area.”

The company estimates it will generate around €350m - €400m of free cash between 2021 and 2023.

The business has strong liquidity and a robust balance sheet, according to the results.

