Cairn Homes records ‘strongest ever performance’ in second half of 2021

Ireland’s largest housebuilder says it recorded its “strongest ever performance” in terms of new homes sold and profitability in the second half of last year, as it upgraded its guidance for 2022.

The six-month period was also Cairn Homes strongest performance to-date in terms of margin progression and cash generation, according to a trading update from the group.

The company has also announced a €75m share buyback.

Overall, last year the company closed 1,120 new home sales, compared to 743 in 2020.

It generated total core revenue of around €419m, a jump on the €246.9m in revenue the prior year. An additional €4m in revenue came from land and commercial site sales.

The average selling price of its starter homes in prime, suburban locations was €350,000 in 2021 compared to €348,000 in 2020.

Cairn Homes generated a gross margin of around 20.3pc in the second half of 2021, up from 18.5pc in the first six months of the year. The company’s full year gross margin is around 19.8pc, up from 16.3pc in 2020.

The company said that despite the build cost inflation of around €15,000 per new home in 2021, it achieved “strong margin growth through improved mix with more apartments sold, embedded supply chain efficiencies and improved pricing in middle and upper-end apartments and houses.”

The group expects operating profit of around €58m for last year and an operating margin of about 13.7pc, over 10pc ahead of previous guidance.

In 2021 Cairn generated over €100m of operating cashflow.

"I am pleased to say that we have delivered on all of our business objectives for 2021 despite the impact of public health restrictions early in the year which closed construction sites across Ireland,” Michael Stanley, CEO of Cairn, said.

Looking to this year, the company said it has a current sales pipeline of 1,018 new homes with a net sales value of €395m “from a broad and widening customer base.”

The company is upgrading its 2022 guidance to deliver turnover in excess of €600m, with 1,500 closed new homes sales from active sites which have full planning permission.

It expects gross margin growth in core housebuilding of up to 21.5pc, an increase on the previously guided 20pc.

Cairn expects to make operating profit of approximately €95m - €100m, up from the previously guided €85m.

The company intends to propose a final 2021 dividend of €20m (about 2.70 cent per ordinary share based on current ordinary shares in issuance).

Cairn has also announced a share buyback of up to €75m, on the back of “the significant levels of cash being generated and our current share price.”

The buyback will start tomorrow, with Goodbody Stockbrokers and Numis Securities to repurchase the ordinary shares.