Cairn Homes expects to report interim profit of €5.6m despite ‘significant headwinds’

Cairn Homes expects to report profit of €5.6m for the first half of this year, despite “the significant headwinds faced around production capacity and sales in April and May.”

The result is substantially down on the profit of €27.3m made in the same period last year, according to a trading update from the group.

The Dublin-listed housebuilder closed 207 new home sales in the six months to June 30, down on the 390 closures in the first half of 2019.

The average selling price per home was €322,000.

Revenue for the first six months of this year is expected to be around €80.6m, down from €192.4m in the corresponding period last year.

The company expects its half year gross margin to be around 16pc, this includes additional costs associated with Covid-19, with sites closed for two months and increased site management and preliminary costs.

Productivity levels on sites are improving over the last three months, Cairn said, adding that it is achieving around 80pc of pre-pandemic levels.

Cairn had a gross cash position of around €155m and net debt of about €187m as at June 30.

Cairn said it is “encouraged” by the level of underlying demand and sales since its show homes reopened by appointment in June.

It added that its closed and current forward sales pipeline has grown to 970 new homes as of August 10.

However, due to the Covid-19 shutdown, around 300 of Cairn’s forward sales are now expected to close in the first half of next year.

Further sales launches are scheduled over the remainder of the summer and into early autumn, having been postponed from spring.

Michael Stanley, co-founder and CEO of Cairn, said: "Notwithstanding the impact of the pandemic on our operations, the resilience of the business has shone through in recent months.

Sales interest has picked up appreciably in recently months,underpinned by strong demand for high quality, energy efficient new homes in attractive locations.”

