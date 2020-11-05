Business culture at top is a critical success factor for remote working

John Brennan feels that many companies are muddling along and should officially commit to becoming remote/hybrid working firms. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Lockdown 2 has removed the option of working from the office for most professional staff and has renewed the focus on the effectiveness of remote working.

John Brennan, managing director of ORS, the multi-disciplinary building consultancy, is an advocate of remote working and having completed a dissertation for his MBA on “The critical success factors for remote working” it is worth hearing his advice on the topic.

Mr Brennan feels that many companies are muddling along and should officially commit to becoming remote/hybrid working firms.

ORS has 55 staff and offices in Dublin, Mullingar, Donegal and London.

Mr Brennan told me that this lockdown is having less effect on business than the Spring version; for example, construction sites are open and there is more certainty around securing information from local authorities.

ORS has found remote working to be a huge success and has measured an increase in productivity of 15pc, matched by a recent staff survey where 90pc of people said that their wellbeing and work/life balance was better.

Despite the pandemic, the firm is recruiting, and five new staff will join shortly.

Mr Brennan pointed out that one building surveyor whom he had been trying to recruit for some time had been hesitating, as that person felt that they lived too far from the firm’s offices. The conversion to remote working, accelerated by the pandemic, convinced that person that it didn’t matter where they were living.

John Brennan’s year of research into the topic convinced him that culture is the main barrier to the successful implementation of remote working, and culture starts with the senior people.

A problem, he says, is that many senior leaders may have worked differently, from their offices only for over thirty years, and change can be slow.

Similarly, Mr Brennan’s research into professional firms, showed a high level of presenteeism and scepticism among leaders and line-managers. That is a view that you had to be seen to be working in the office.

Another barrier is the mistaken belief among employers and employees, that their role is not suited to remote working.

Mr Brennan says that quite apart from the necessity that the leaders must be seen to be implementing and supporting remote working, it is important to work with your employees to help them better understand how remote working can work for them.

At ORS, this is supported by personality profiling, as everyone is different, and the same arrangements don’t suit all individuals.

This process of developing a culture of flexible remote working is far better than adopting formal remote working policies, Mr Brennan told me.

In the former situation, employees feel that their needs are being considered. A psychological contract develops between employer and employee which usually sees the employee increase their productivity.

As an example of the possible disadvantages of formalised structures, Mr Brennan cited the recent Programme for Government, which states that public servants will carry out a minimum of 20pc of their work remotely by next year.

This risks being taken as an entitlement by employees which may not boost productivity.

“It’s never going back to the way it was,” he said.

