Builds: Ronan and backer seek investors for their Facebook and Salesforce offices

EMEA headquarters: A rendering of Facebook’s new offices in Ballsbridge

EMEA headquarters: A rendering of Facebook’s new offices in Ballsbridge

Donal O'Donovan

Johnny Ronan and his financial backer Colony Capital are seeking a new investor or investors for their massive Dublin schemes to develop offices for tech giants Salesforce and Facebook.

Specialist investment bank Eastdil has been mandated to find long-term, strategic investors for the schemes, which are both under development, as well as to potentially pursue other development opportunities.

Both Colony and Ronan Group intend to retain stakes in the Salesforce and Facebook schemes - which are among the largest office schemes ever developed here.