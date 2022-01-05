Builder Glenveagh sees revenue jump to €476m driven by increased sales

Home builder Glenveagh Properties saw its revenue jump to €476m last year, from €232m in 2020, driven by an increase in the sales.

Core revenue increased to €402m in the 12 months to December 31, from €208m in the previous year, according to a trading update from the group.

The company closed 1,150 home sales last year, a 64pc increase on the prior year. When compared to 2019, its sales increased by 36pc.

The average selling price for its suburban homes was €308,000 in 2021, down from €311,000 in 2020. This reflects the company’s “continued focus on suburban starter-home schemes,” it said.

Glenveagh finished the year with 605 suburban homes contracted or reserved for this year.

The group’s core gross margin in excess of 19.5pc is in-line with previously communicated guidance.

Input cost inflation increased to 6pc in the second half of 2021, from 5pc in the first six months of the year. The inflation was offset by “similar” house price inflation levels.

“The Irish housebuilding sector is experiencing an extraordinary point in time for cost and supply chain pressures and it is management's expectation that the current challenging environment, including inflation, should ease over time,” the company said.

To provide greater long-term control over costs, the business has focused on broadening its supply base, leveraging its procurement capabilities, and improving its off-site manufacturing capabilities.

The business is investing €16m in additional timber frame and soil recovery facilities and will then have capacity to self-deliver over 2,000 off-site units in 2024, it said.

“Our business continues to perform strongly as we focus on scaling our operations and delivering high quality, sustainable homes in Ireland,” Stephen Garvey, CEO of Glenveagh, said.

“As we look to 2022 and beyond, the next key challenge for our business and the broader industry is the impact of on-site labour shortages.”

“Our ongoing investment in supply chain integration positions us well in this regard. Having delivered over 700 units from our timber frame factory in 2021, we will continue to prioritise our off-site manufacturing capability to enable us to innovate how we build the homes of the future,” Mr Garvey added.

Glenveagh said it made “demonstrable progress” in the Dublin Docklands through the forward fund of the Premier Inn Hotel with Union Investments of €70m and the sale of the residential and second hotel sites for €78.5m.

The company has signed heads of terms for two forward fund transactions totalling over 500 urban apartments for an aggregate net development value of €185m.

The company will publish its full results on March 1.