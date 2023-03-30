Brú drinks chain seeks over €1.5m for Fairview premises

The Brú drinks chain is selling one of its Dublin pubs, Brú House in Fairview, Dublin 3, and agent Bagnall Doyle MacMahon is seeking offers over €1.5m for it.

As well as a customer base in the Marino, Killester, Beaumont and Drumcondra areas of north Dublin, its business also benefits from visitors to the nearby Croke Park which hosts big GAA matches, concerts and international conferences.

James Dunne, brewery operations director, says that the group decided to sell the Fairview pub following a business review which identified the area between the two Dublin canals as being a stronger market for craft beers.

“We plan to focus on that area for expansion,” he added.

Since the merger between Brú and the Galway Bay brewery in Oranmore, the chain sells its range of Brú and Galway Bay craft beers through its 12 outlets. These include Dublin pubs and restaurants: Beer Temple on the corner of Parliament and Dame streets; 108, Rathgar; Brú Docks at Connolly Station; Gasworks in Ballsbridge and Urban 8 in Kilmainham.

In Galway there are three sites – Salt House, Dew Drop and Oslo – and it also owns the Northern Lights in Belfast.

Following the merger, the group closed its brewery in Trim, Co Meath and both brands of craft beer are now brewed in Oranmore, Co Galway.

This merger saw Jason O’Connell, James and Edward Dunne along with Frank Byrne become the main shareholders. Mr O’Connell, founder of Galway Bay, is group CEO.

Brú House Fairview is a long-established traditional style, three-storey over-basement licensed premises which extends to about 587sqm (6,320sqft).

Located in a parade of shops, the property briefly comprises a ground floor lounge bar, first floor function room, catering kitchen and smoking area.

On the second floor there is an office and storage area while in the basement there is a compact beer cold room.

The property is well fitted out with extensive use of timber and brick finishes.

Turnover is split about 70/30 between drink and food sales.