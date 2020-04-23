Blanchardstown owner's assets plunge up to 22pc

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre owner Blackstone Group has reported a plunge in the value of its global assets with energy investments worst hit.

Private equity giant Blackstone is best known in Ireland for swooping in to buy distressed assets after the financial crisis, notably including a leading stake in Eircom and the former Burlington Hotel at knock-down prices. Since the crisis, it has become the world's biggest investor in so-called alternative assets, including private equity and a number of large-scale Irish property assets.

As recently as December, the US group added to its Irish holdings with a €530m deal to buy six high-end Dublin office and apartment blocks from rival Starwood, including the Watermarque building, 75 St Stephen's Green, Iveagh Court, Marsh House, 29-31 Adelaide Road, and 1 and 2 Parkgate Street. Starwood booked a hefty $83m (€77m) profit on the deal. Major investments, running to tens of millions of euro, have also been announced for the Blanchardstown centre over the past year.

On Wednesday, however, Blackstone said that it had seen asset values across most of its business segments plunge in the first quarter because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Blackstone's private equity group suffered the largest drop in the quarter, with assets falling 22pc - half linked to the sell-off in energy markets battered by the oversupply of oil, according to its earnings report yesterday.

So-called opportunistic and core real estate funds were down 8.8pc and 3.9pc, respectively, during the latest quarter. Despite the declines, which mirrored the fall in public markets, executives struck a bullish tone.

"We built a business that's designed to ride through a difficult environment," Jonathan Gray, president of the firm, said in an interview. "Blackstone ultimately emerged much stronger coming out of the 2008 financial crisis," he said.

Blackstone's size and mix of assets mean the results are a window on the wider global economy. They show private equity-backed portfolio companies, often laden with hefty debt levels, are suffering sharp declines in revenue, investments in hotel and office properties are getting hit, and some loans Blackstone units have made or bought from banks are suffering.

At the same time, Blackstone pointed to its $150m of cash as fire power to buy assets from distressed owners or support its own assets in the current crisis.

Additional reporting Bloomberg

Irish Independent