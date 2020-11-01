| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Blackstone sale could be tip of the iceberg for Irish retail property

Retailers have been hit hard by Covid-19 and the two main banks have significant exposure to retailers and landlords, writes Dan White

Both Francesca McDonagh at Bank of Ireland (pictured) and AIB&rsquo;s Colin Hunt have seen an increase loans to retail and property that are now classified as riskier as a result of lockdowns. Photo: Fergal Phillips Expand
Ireland&rsquo;s main shopping streets have been left hurting thanks to Covid and clicks online. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Both Francesca McDonagh at Bank of Ireland (pictured) and AIB&rsquo;s Colin Hunt have seen an increase loans to retail and property that are now classified as riskier as a result of lockdowns. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Both Francesca McDonagh at Bank of Ireland (pictured) and AIB’s Colin Hunt have seen an increase loans to retail and property that are now classified as riskier as a result of lockdowns. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Ireland&rsquo;s main shopping streets have been left hurting thanks to Covid and clicks online. Photo: PA

Ireland’s main shopping streets have been left hurting thanks to Covid and clicks online. Photo: PA

PA

/

Both Francesca McDonagh at Bank of Ireland (pictured) and AIB’s Colin Hunt have seen an increase loans to retail and property that are now classified as riskier as a result of lockdowns. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Dan White Email

If you're a company hoping to get bad news out of the way with the least possible fuss, then by far the best time to release it is the Friday of a bank holiday weekend. Hopefully, public interest will have moved on to the next sensational news item by the time everyone heads back to work on Tuesday morning.

Last Friday week (October 23), as most of us were preparing for the oddest October bank holiday weekend of our lives, news broke that Blackstone, which paid €1bn for the Blanchardstown Centre in 2016, was preparing to offload the centre onto Goldman Sachs - it was Goldman which provided the mezzanine finance, the money ahead of the equity in the financial queue but behind the bank lending, for the 2016 deal.

With 1.2 million square feet of retail and leisure space, along with a further 1.6 million square feet of potential development space, Blanchardstown is the largest retail centre in Ireland. It has 180 stores, 7,000 parking spaces and was visited by 16.5 million people in 2019. Unfortunately, one of those stores was a large Debenhams outlet that shut its doors permanently in April. Despite apparently pulling out of Blanchardstown, Blackstone remains a major player in the Irish property market. With over $580bn of assets under management globally, it invested a further €600m in Irish office and warehouse property this year.