JOHNNY Ronan's property group has warned that the viability of the Bewley's Café building on Grafton Street is under threat from restrictive planning rules.

Bewley's future: Café 'not viable' if its top floors kept vacant

Consultants for Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) say the Dublin City Development Plan requirement that the entire building should remain as a café could be "ultimately detrimental to the future of the building".

RGRE, which owns the landmark café, failed to persuade Dublin City Council to amend its new policy on Grafton Street planning controls published in September.

The group said it recognised the architectural and historic significance of Bewley's Café but argued that the council should allow the owners "a degree of flexibility" about its use, particularly its vacant upper floors.

