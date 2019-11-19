Bewley's future: Café 'not viable' if its top floors kept vacant
JOHNNY Ronan's property group has warned that the viability of the Bewley's Café building on Grafton Street is under threat from restrictive planning rules.
Consultants for Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) say the Dublin City Development Plan requirement that the entire building should remain as a café could be "ultimately detrimental to the future of the building".
RGRE, which owns the landmark café, failed to persuade Dublin City Council to amend its new policy on Grafton Street planning controls published in September.
The group said it recognised the architectural and historic significance of Bewley's Café but argued that the council should allow the owners "a degree of flexibility" about its use, particularly its vacant upper floors.
"The upper floors are not required for café use and would not be viable for such a use," it said, noting that other Grafton Street businesses featured tourist accommodation on upper floors.
"This would be a much more appropriate approach to apply to the Bewley's Café building," it said.
Bewley's reopened in early 2017 after two years of extensive refurbishment.
Meanwhile, stall holders on Grafton Street have called on real estate firm Hines to apologise over its attempts to have street traders banned from operating along most of the shopping thoroughfare to reduce what Hines called "street clutter".
HECF Grafton, a Hines unit that is a major landlord in the Grafton Street area, asked the council to introduce such measures this summer amid concern that trading stalls were detracting from the retail experience of shoppers.
The company owns properties on Grafton Street occupied by Claire's Accessories, Fields jewellers and Hickey's pharmacy.
It also owns the Chatham and King mixed-use building on South King Street whose tenants include Zara, H&M and Warehouse, and the Creation Arcade on Duke Street which houses a Nespresso outlet.
Catherine Claffey, who has operated a flower stall on Grafton Street for 37 years, said the group was trying to bully the local authority into removing people whose families had traded on Grafton Street since the 19th century.
"We don't cause clutter. We cause colour," Ms Claffey said.
Dublin City Council rejected Hines' proposal to confine Grafton Street stalls to an area near St Stephen's Green.
Hines declined to comment.
