Bat fans fail to block planning for 75 homes in Dublin

Group said bat population would be disturbed by development

Permission has been granted for dozens of apartments in the south Dublin suburb of Knocklyon, despite local objections citing concerns of the impact on the local bat population.

Emmaville Limited, a joint venture between Tipperary building firm Clancy Construction and Cork property developers Lyonshall Limited, has been granted permission to redevelop Scholarstown House on Scholarstown Road in Dublin 16.

The property, a large home which sits on 1.65 acres, was first built in the late 1500s, and rebuilt early in the 20th century. As it is a protected structure, the project will involve converting Scholarstown House into two residential units consisting of a two bed unit and and a three bed unit.

As well as this an apartment block ranging in height from 3 to 5 storeys containing 74 apartments will be built on the land.

The development will also have a reception and communal amenity room, as well as 40 car parking spaces and 183 bike parking spaces.

The project has been granted planning permission by South Dublin County Council despite a host of objections from local residents.

Many of the complaints claimed the new project would add too much traffic to the area, and also expressed concerns about the demand on local services such as schools.

The residents association for Woodlaw, a nearby housing estate, said the area was already stretched by the nearby ‘two Oaks’ development, a project building 590 apartments and duplexes.

“The population density of this area of Knocklyon has increased considerably in the last two years,” it said in a submission to South Dublin County Council.

“The supporting infrastructure in terms of schools, road network and public transport needs to be upgraded in line with the additional population.”

The Scholarstown House project also drew objections from the Ballyboden Tidy Towns Group. Ballyboden is a suburb near Knocklyon.

The group said there were a range of problems with the development, listing almost 50 separate points as part of its objections.

Among these were the fact that the density and height of the project, which the group said will have a “devastating impact on Scholarstown House, a protected structure, its setting, and character”.

“It must rank as one of the most insensitive and oppressive attempts to dismantle our built heritage,” it said.

“The poor design, increased height, increased density, and overwhelming massing of these units is out of character with the pattern of development within a protected curtilage of a protected structure itself elsewhere.”

The group also raised several concerns about local wildlife and habitats, which it said the development could damage.

We know that this area has a large bat population and we are concerned about the impact [it] will have on bat flying paths, foraging and nesting,” it said.

“The bat survey is inadequate and clearly the authors may need to revisit the most recent case law.”

The group also said that there would be a “devastating rate of tree removal”, adding: “The severity of the impact on the street canopy, landscape screening is truly shocking, unacceptable and contrary to South Dublin County Council Development Plan.”