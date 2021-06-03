| 14.1°C Dublin

Ballsbridge offices with residential potential offered for sale or rent

The red-brick terraced property is located opposite the US Embassy

No 168, Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 is guiding €875,000 Expand

Close

No 168, Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 is guiding €875,000

No 168, Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 is guiding €875,000

No 168, Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 is guiding €875,000

Donal Buckley

A two-storey office building in the heart of Ballsbridge in Dublin 4 is being offered for sale, with an €875,000 guide price. The red-brick terraced property at No 168, Pembroke Road (outlined above), extends to 1,175sqft and could be extended.

Its guide price equates to €576 per square foot on a gross internal area.

Agents TWM say the owner may consider letting it for around €53,000 per annum (or €45 per square foot). The property could be converted to residential or extended, subject to planning permission.

There is rear pedestrian access from a laneway off Shelbourne Road.

Formerly occupied by John O’Connor Solicitors, the building is located opposite the US Embassy.

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of business. Monday to Friday.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Dublin news

Most Watched

Privacy