Ballsbridge offices with residential potential offered for sale or rent

A two-storey office building in the heart of Ballsbridge in Dublin 4 is being offered for sale, with an €875,000 guide price. The red-brick terraced property at No 168, Pembroke Road (outlined above), extends to 1,175sqft and could be extended.

Its guide price equates to €576 per square foot on a gross internal area.

Agents TWM say the owner may consider letting it for around €53,000 per annum (or €45 per square foot). The property could be converted to residential or extended, subject to planning permission.

There is rear pedestrian access from a laneway off Shelbourne Road.

Formerly occupied by John O’Connor Solicitors, the building is located opposite the US Embassy.