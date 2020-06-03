Balancing caution with the human factor that makes business happen

The main difference from Monday is that agents can now inspect properties, with a view to putting them on the market or valuing them, and can also show viewers around commercial and residential properties, and sites. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

There are sighs of relief as estate agents prepare for the return to a more normal market from next Monday. Most agents will be reopening their offices, although with "skeleton staffing" in some cases. The phased "return to work" follows the publication of a set of protocols, laudably agreed between the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers and the Property Services Regulatory Authority. Those protocols provide practical rules by which the business can manage the transition, but, sadly, in what is a "people business", their success depends on keeping people apart.

The main difference from Monday is that agents can now inspect properties, with a view to putting them on the market or valuing them, and can also show viewers around commercial and residential properties, and sites.

There was an interested reaction to my suggestion last week that firms should be planning the "digitisation" of all of their service lines, and in tandem with these protocols, I believe that it is possible to do just that. That said, implementing these new rules is going to slow down the normal course of business, add bureaucracy and cost, and will be more difficult to implement in the residential sector than in commercial. But they are a good, workable way forward.

The protocols revolve around reducing human interaction at every stage of the process. For example, viewers must make appointments in advance, and not at the office. If they come to the office, perspex screens should be considered at reception. The agent should "pre-qualify" viewers by sending them, ideally a video of the property, and as much information as possible, in order to filter the most seriously interested parties, and reduce the time spent answering questions on the viewing. The agent must confirm if the enquirer has travelled from abroad or has had symptoms of Covid-19 in the previous 14 days. If so, the agent cannot provide the service. Naturally, social distancing measures must be maintained, and a maximum of two people can inspect at the one time. Where possible, viewings should take place outside normal business hours, to reduce interaction with people in buildings. Touchpoints in buildings must be identified and cleaned and records maintained.

Whilst all of these measures are workable for commercial properties, they will be more difficult to implement in the residential market, where we are well used to having 20 people or more in a showhouse at one time, and longer queues for apartments to let. Another tricky area will be inspecting buildings under construction. With contractors already under pressure, they won't want people wandering around sites. Some agents have made arrangements for viewings on sites to take place in the evenings.

The big loss in all of this is the "human element". The best agents are those that excel at dealing with a range of people, and that's a big part of what clients are paying for. A fundamental part of any negotiator's skill is reading people and it's very hard do that by email. The default communication method for those under 30 is email, and firms should insist that their staff make phone calls, where meetings aren't yet possible.

The crucial part of the business that revolves around "people", ie negotiating, winning business, developing relationships with clients, teamworking and mentoring, is under threat. Let's hope it's not too long before we can get back to that.

Irish Independent