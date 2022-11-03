Applegreen service station for auction with 7pc yield prospect

Premium
The Applegreen Service Station on Sallins Road, Naas, Co Kildare, is to go for auction on December 15 with a €1.9m-plus guide price.
Let to Petrogas Group Ltd on a 21-year lease from 2016, it generates €145,000 in annual rent, equating to a net initial yield of 7pc.
The lease also offers a rent review in 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index.
Set on a one-acre site, the property comprises a forecourt with four double-sided pump terminals under a canopy, a double bay car wash and valeting system, a parcel motel, laundromat, a 270 sq m convenience store with toilets and a workshop. The selling agent, Nick Hughes of Coldwell Banker, will auction it on the online I Am Sold bidding platform unless sold previously.