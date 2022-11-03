Applegreen service station for auction with 7pc yield prospect

The Applegreen Service Station on Sallins Road, Naas, Co Kildare

The Applegreen Service Station on Sallins Road, Naas, Co Kildare, is to go for auction on December 15 with a €1.9m-plus guide price.

Let to Petrogas Group Ltd on a 21-year lease from 2016, it generates €145,000 in annual rent, equating to a net initial yield of 7pc.