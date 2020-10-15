Appian Burlington Property Fund wins MSCI award

The Appian Burlington Property Fund run by Appian Asset Management and Burlington Real Estate has won the annual MSCI UK and Europe Property Investment Awards for Ireland.

It won the award for its performance over the three years to December 2019 when it returned 9.4pc per annum compared to the market index of 7.65pc per annum.

Valued at about €50m, the fund invests in suburban office, retail, industrial and logistics properties located away from the premium business districts and city centres of the major Irish cities in order to achieve greater value. ABPF is fully let and its portfolio is split: 52pc offices, 38pc retail and 10pc industrial. Among them are offices at Tuansgate in Tallaght.

Irish Independent