Amazon subscribes for prime Dublin office block

ONLINE retail giant Amazon has signed a lease on a new Irish office at Charlemont Square in Dublin 2. The new office is in addition to Amazon’s nearby Shannon Building on Burlington Road, which opened in June 2018. It will add 170,000 square feet of space to Amazon’s footprint in Dublin.

The company already employs more than 1,400 workers in Dublin and last June said it planned to hire 1,000 more staff over two years. It is understood that hiring since has put it on track to meet that growth target.

The new office will be a technical hub, housing software engineers and network development engineers; data centre specialists; systems and support experts; solutions architects, and will support the growth of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business – including Irish customers.

The Irish Independent reported back in March that Amazon has made an offer to developer Sean Reilly to lease the office block. Charlemont Square is still under construction, being developed by the McGarrell Reilly Group as part of the Charlemont Street Regeneration Project in Dublin city centre.

McGarrell Reilly’s development on Charlemont Street is part of a wider €85m mixed-use scheme being developed in a partnership with Dublin City Council.

Phase one of the project saw the delivery last September of 79 social housing units on the site along with a range of community facilities. The scheme also includes 184 private residential units – a mix of luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. There will be two office blocks and a central square earmarked for cultural and recreational use, with retail units at street level.

The McGarrell Reilly Group enjoyed another notable coup only recently when it secured WeWork, the world’s biggest and most successful provider of flexible work space, as a tenant for its Iveagh Court development on nearby Harcourt Road.

The agreement represented WeWork’s first foray into the Irish office market and sees it taking four floors at the building. The company is understood to have agreed a rent of €538 per sq m (€50 per sq ft) under a 25-year lease with a 15-year break option.

