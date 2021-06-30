AIB say they expect the State to drop bank shares in tranches

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt has said he expects the Government’s shareholding in the bank to be reduced in stages.

The State currently owns 71pc of AIB and last week it announced plans to sell off its remaining 14pc in Bank of Ireland.

“In the event the Government decides it is going to be reducing its shareholding in AIB, it would happen over time and it would happen in a number of tranches, I suspect,” Mr Hunt told an Oireachtas Finance Committee.

Mr Hunt has no influence over the timing of any decision the Government could take about their shareholding in AIB, he said.

He also said arguing for the reintroduction of bonuses for bankers was “not on the first page” of his agenda as CEO “at this time”.

The bank is in the process of finalising its purchase of Goodbody in a €138m deal and salary bonuses are allowed at the stockbrokers.

The Government restrictions on pay as they apply to AIB will remain in place after the acquisition and there will be “no return to variable pay in the absence of agreement in advance from the State”.

Mr Hunt said he would not have wanted to buy the Goodbody business in the absence of AIB having the ability to continue with pre-existing remuneration arrangements at the stockbrokers.

“If I wasn’t able to continue with them I would have run the risk of that business being significantly damaged by an outflow of talent and staff members from it,” he said.

Looking ahead, AIB will allow staff work from home three days a week, while Mr Hunt would not say if the bank has plans to share any savings from the closure of its head office with employees.

The savings the bank will make on its commercial property through the release of office space “are very important in terms of underpinning the bank’s strategic plan to generate a return of greater than 8pc on our capital, on our tangible equity, in 2023”, Mr Hunt said.

“The issue of the savings being generated by exiting properties, that really underpins the long-term viability of the bank.

“That really underpins our ability to compete and continue serving our customers,” he added.

Mr Hunt also said there are savings that employees accrue “from not having to travel to work”.